Hari Mari Partners With J. Crew

Hari Mari, the flip-flop brand owned by Park Cities natives Jeremy and Lila Stewart, announced today that it has begun a new partnership with J. Crew. The retailer will launch with three of Hari Mari’s premium styles for Men and Women on their e-commerce site this week.

To mark the start of the partnership, J. Crew is selling Hari Mari’s newest Spring 2019 line, the Piers, as well as Scouts for men and Fields for women. Known for infusing color and comfort into the flip flop marketplace, the brand said the product was appealing to because of their versatility and firm arch support, as well as Hari Mari’s signature boat-safe outsoles, patented MemoryFoamToe™ Post and the Piers’ water-friendly leather straps and footbeds.

“J. Crew has been on our wish list of retailers we’ve wanted to work with since we started Hari Mari in 2012,” said Co-Founder, Lila Stewart. “J. Crew is an iconic retailer known for its’ premium brands, high-quality products and commitment to customer service, so we’re thrilled to be a part of their footwear assortment.”

The partnership underscores Hari Mari’s continued success and growth within the premium space and in the footwear industry as a whole. Hari Mari will be available as a “Brand We Love,” on J. Crew’s site beginning in May.

Earlier this year, the Dallas-based brand rolled out a line of men’s shoes, which are available on the company’s website as well as from retailers like Zappos and Nordstrom; and partnered with upscale men’s clothier Peter Millar in 2018.

When Jeremy and Lila Stewart started their flip-flop brand, Hari Mari, they were looking to do one thing: fill a niche in the market.

“When we first started out, we asked people what they thought about flip-flops; what they liked and didn’t like,” Jeremy Stewart said. “What we found out was that whether they loved flip-flops or hated them, they all disliked that little piece that goes in between the first and second toe.

“It’s actually why a lot of people won’t wear flip-flops, so I thought if we can build a flip flop that’s colorful, comfortable, and mitigates that break-in period by doing something different with that toe piece we might have something different.”

Today, the luxuriously comfortable nature behind Hari Mari has landed the north Dallas brand in small independent shops and resorts and in major retail chains including Nordstrom’s, GAP, REI, and Orvis.