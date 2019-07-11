Children Welcome to Make Their Own Ice Cream at Baldo’s

We can’t think of a better way to spend a Tuesday or Thursday – unfortunate for us; this is just for the kiddos – for now.

Baldo’s Ice Cream, 6401 Hillcrest Ave., is teaching children the science behind making its delicious ice cream. The new hybrid culinary concept opened late January by three SMU grads.

Their hour-long ice cream classes are for children aged 6 through 12 every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. through July 25. Reservations are required, and the cost is $45 per child and limits eight children to a class.

“We just wanted to do a fun summer class for kids,” Baldo’s general manager Sarah Lewis said.”So the kids come in to make our cookies and cream ice cream and learn the science behind making it.”

The class is very hands-on, and attendees learn to make ice cream from scratch, crush the cookies and make homemade whipped cream as well, Lewis said.

The class, apart from making ice-cream, teaches how to roll cones and children go home with a few pints of ice cream, six mini cones, a Baldo’s shirt, and a graduation certificate from Baldo’s Ice Cream Academy’.

Lewis said the response from the community has been great and almost every class has been filled up to limit.

“It’s really interesting to see all these children come in and they’re a little shy and skeptical, and as soon as I tell them they get to eat ice cream for breakfast then their eyes light up,” Lewis said.

Baldo’s might branch out and do some adult classes in the evening in the fall and teach the science of making ice cream with alcohol, she said.

