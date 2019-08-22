Scheffler Caps Rookie Year With Tour Card

One year after becoming a full-time professional golfer, Scottie Scheffler has earned his PGA Tour card.

For the past year, the former Highland Park and University of Texas standout has been competing primarily in events on the Korn Ferry Tour, a second-tier circuit essentially for Tour hopefuls.

A third-place finish in the regular-season Korn Ferry standings clinched a spot for Scheffler, 23, on the top tour beginning in October.

After the season wrapped up earlier this month, Scheffler celebrated by winning his second pro title at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio, which is the first of three Korn Ferry postseason tournaments.

In May, Scheffler hoisted his first professional trophy after a playoff at the Evans Scholars Invitational in Illinois. He has won more than $500,000 in 18 events this season, during which he made 14 cuts and nine times finished in the top 10.

That debut victory came two weeks after Scheffler made the cut at the Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, which he played on a sponsor’s exemption. Next year, he won’t need any such special consideration.

He also qualified for weekend rounds in two other PGA Tour events this season, although he missed the cut in June at the U.S. Open in California.