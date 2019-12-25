Junior League of Dallas Members Visit “Christkindlmarket Treasures” at the Dallas Arboretum

Junior League of Dallas members recently visited their collection, made in collaboration with Mary Templeton, of more than 500 nativities, angels, nutcrackers, wooden Santas, and more that makes up the “Christkindlmarket Treasures” in the DeGolyer House at the Dallas Arboretum.

“Christkindlmarket Treasures” is part of Holiday at the Arboretum, which also includes the Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village this year as well as the traditional 12 Days of Christmas exhibit. The arboretum at 8525 Garland Road is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 for the holiday festivities. The arboretum is also open for extended hours (6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday) for the 12 Days of Christmas at Night.

“Our members loaned their Santas in a previous exhibition in 2016, so we were delighted to be able to share our collections again with the Dallas Arboretum, which has become a holiday destination and place for many to celebrate the holidays together,” Junior League of Dallas sustainer president Ellen Bryant said in a statement.

JLD sustainer Susan McSherry coordinated efforts to collect members’ figurines for the garden. Templeton notably loaned 24 handmade trees embellished with vintage broaches for the exhibit in the DeGolyer House.

Christkindlmarket Treasures” is open daily in the DeGolyer House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the DeGolyer “Christkindlmarket Treasures” is free with garden admission.