Thursday, December 26, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

The interior of the DeGolyer House decorated for Holiday at the Arboretum. Photo courtesy of the Dallas Arboretum.
Community 

Junior League of Dallas Members Visit “Christkindlmarket Treasures” at the Dallas Arboretum

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

Junior League of Dallas members recently visited their collection, made in collaboration with Mary Templeton, of more than 500 nativities, angels, nutcrackers, wooden Santas, and more that makes up the “Christkindlmarket Treasures” in the DeGolyer House at the Dallas Arboretum.

“Christkindlmarket Treasures” is part of Holiday at the Arboretum, which also includes the Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village this year as well as the traditional 12 Days of Christmas exhibit. The arboretum at 8525 Garland Road is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 for the holiday festivities. The arboretum is also open for extended hours (6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday) for the 12 Days of Christmas at Night.

“Our members loaned their Santas in a previous exhibition in 2016, so we were delighted to be able to share our collections again with the Dallas Arboretum, which has become a holiday destination and place for many to celebrate the holidays together,” Junior League of Dallas sustainer president Ellen Bryant said in a statement.

JLD sustainer Susan McSherry coordinated efforts to collect members’ figurines for the garden. Templeton notably loaned 24 handmade trees embellished with vintage broaches for the exhibit in the DeGolyer House.

Christkindlmarket Treasures” is open daily in the DeGolyer House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the DeGolyer “Christkindlmarket Treasures” is free with garden admission.

You May Also Like

Lyda Hill to Receive Junior League of Dallas’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeanne Prejean 0

Lisa and Marvin Singleton to Chair North Texas Food Bank Harvest

Bianca R. Montes 0

Mad Hatter’s Tea Did Not Disappoint

Claire St. Amant 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *