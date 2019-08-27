Some of the most fashionable ladies behind Dallas philanthropy will be recognized this September at the annual Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon.

The Carolina Herrera Collection will be presented at this year’s 45th annual event, taking place Sept. 13 at Neiman Marcus Downtown. Follow this article online to learn more about the designs that inspire these fashionistas. Click the images to read about this year’s nominees, Hall of Fame honoree, and make sure to check out this year’s nonprofits supported by funds raised.