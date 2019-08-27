Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

The Carolina Herrera Collection will be presented at this year’s 45th annual event, taking place Sept. 13 at Neiman Marcus Downtown. (Photo by Dana Driensky)
Society Ten Best Dressed 

Crystal Charity Ball: Ten Best Dressed

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , , ,

Some of the most fashionable ladies behind Dallas philanthropy will be recognized this September at the annual Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon.

The Carolina Herrera Collection will be presented at this year’s 45th annual event, taking place Sept. 13 at Neiman Marcus Downtown. Follow this article online to learn more about the designs that inspire these fashionistas. Click the images to read about this year’s nominees, Hall of Fame honoree, and make sure to check out this year’s nonprofits supported by funds raised.

Hall of Fame: Francie Moody-Dahlberg

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

“Prince of Pork” Chef Bruno Davaillon

Staff Report 0

Music Legends to Rock Cattle Baron’s Ball

Staff Report 0

What’s in The Name of This Game?

Britt Stafford 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *